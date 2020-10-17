Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 in the National League Championship Series after beating the Atlanta Braves in two consecutive games and avoiding elimination.
The team came out with a win and will be keeping the series alive thanks to strong leads from Walker Buehler, Corey Seager, Mookie Betts and others.
The Dodgers’ 3-1 Game 6 victory brings the series to a 3-3 tie and sets up the Braves for a fight against elimination.
FINAL: #Dodgers 3, Braves 1 pic.twitter.com/TkuRUk0rzX
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 17, 2020
Game 7 will mark the Braves’ last chance to win and advance to their first World Series since 1999.
