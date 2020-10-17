ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland employees and frequent parkgoers gathered outside the gates to the theme park Saturday morning to rally for the reopening of parks across the state.

By 8 a.m., about 40 people had congregated under the Disneyland sign, holding “not happy” signs and shouting to “open Disneyland.”

While many of them were employees, some Disney fans also attended to show support for those who lost their jobs due to park closures.

The Grafius family — three generations of Disney fans — stood in solidarity with the cast members, holding signs and sporting their Mickey ears.

“We’ve been coming here for years, ever since (my daughter) was like three months old,” Jennifer Grafius said. “The cast members have always been here to support us and they make us have a good time. We need to support them. It’s out turn to be out here hitting the pavement to get their jobs back.”

The women said that they think parks have the ability to reopen safely by implementing health guidelines, similar to those in place at theme parks in other states, including Disney World in Florida.

“If Walt Disney World can open safely, so can we,” Jessica, Jennifer’s daughter, said. “We can social distance. We can wear our mask. We can be safe, and we can open our happy place…I know Walt would want us to reopen.”