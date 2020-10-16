Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A little girl was found overnight in a Pasadena intersection, and police say her parents have been located.
The girl was found at about 1:50 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Yolo Street and Wilson Avenue, Pasadena police said. An hour after putting out a call to the community for help finding her parents, police said her parents had been located.
Police say the girl, about 1 ½ to 3 years old, was found wearing a white pajama top with a cherry pattern. The circumstances of how she came to be out of her home were not yet known.