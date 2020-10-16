SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A teacher at Public Safety Academy in San Bernardino faces charges of sending sexually charged text messages to a middle school student.
Richard Gallardo, 45, was arrested Wednesday by San Bernardino police, who say he admitted to having inappropriate conversation with the student. It’s not clear if student attended Public Safety Academy.
Police say Gallardo sent the student several hundred text messages that were not school related over the course of one month. However, police interviews determined the relationship between the student and teacher never turned physical.
However, detectives believe Gallardo may have done the same thing to other students and are reaching out to the public for any additional information. Anyone with more information about Gallardo or believes they may be a victim can call San Bernardino Detective Alvarez at (909) 388-4851 or via email at alvarez_ni@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. King at (909) 384-5659 or via email at king_ja@sbcity.org.