NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A person was fatally struck by a Metrolink train in Northridge Friday afternoon.
Metrolink Ventura County line train 116 struck the person near the 9000 block of Tampa Avenue shortly before 3 p.m., according to Metrolink officials and Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The train stopped between the Northridge and Chatsworth stations, Metrolink reported.
The person killed was not immediately identified. No one on the train was injured.
