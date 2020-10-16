LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with meeting a teenage girl for sex after luring her through an online social networking service, prosecutors said Friday.
Miguel Cabrera, 38, was charged with one felony count each of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and distributing pornography to a minor, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 18.
Prosecutors say last October, Cabrera met an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl on a mobile dating app. He allegedly arranged to meet the girl and later appearing at the agreed upon location where he was arrested.
If convicted as charged, Cabrera faces up to more than four years in state prison.