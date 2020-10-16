LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties each reported one new death attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Riverside County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 159 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 63,284. Of those who had contracted the illness, 57,394 had recovered and 1,269 had died.
There were 148 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 44 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 294 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 59,463 cases and 989 deaths.
Of those who contracted the illness, 56,272 had recovered.
There were 179 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 56 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 13,597 cases and 160 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 12,938 had recovered and 499 were under active quarantine.
There were 29 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 728,844 Riverside County residents, 708,945 San Bernardino County residents and 201,870 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.