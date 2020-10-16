SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A stretch of the eastbound 210 Freeway will be closed this weekend in the Sylmar area due to paving work.
From 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the eastbound 210 Freeway will be closed between the 5 Freeway and Roxford Street, according to Caltrans.
Connectors from the 5 Freeway to the eastbound 210, and eastbound Yarnell Street on- and off-ramps will also be closed.
Those located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities during the 55-hour closure period, said Eric Menjivar of Caltrans.
The work is part of a $135.5 million project to replace all lanes of 210 Freeway with new pavement from Wheatland Avenue to the 5 Freeway.
Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, the center median barrier, and the guardrail system will also be upgraded.
The project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
