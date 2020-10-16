WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – Two teen boys were shot and killed while driving through a Willowbrook neighborhood late Thursday night, and the gunman remains at large.

The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 12200 block of Maple Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A group of five teens were riding in the car, traveling slowly down the street searching for an address when a suspect approached them and opened fire, a family member told CBSLA.

The car then crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of Maple Avenue and East 124th Street. Deputies arrived to find the two teens in the front seat dead at the scene, while the three teens in the back were unharmed.

“The car appears to have been shot several times, as well as both decedents appear to have been shot several times in the upper torso,” Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said.

Family members identified the victims as 16-year-old Millyon Colquitt and 17-year-old Jamele Hill. Colquitt was an 11th grader at Centennial High School, while Hill was a senior at Gardena High School.

“He was a really good kid, he just lost his mom not even a year ago,” Krystal Jackson, Colquitt’s aunt, told CBSLA.

Colquitt was behind the wheel of the car, his family said.

Investigators do not have any suspect information or a motive in the killings. It’s unclear if it was gang-related.