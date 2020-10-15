Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in the Winnetka area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of the Best Western Canoga Park Motor Inn, located in the 20100 block of Vanowen Street. It’s unclear if the shooting occurred at the hotel itself.
After being shot by police, the suspect was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unknown.