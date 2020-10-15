LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) – An apparent transient opened fire on California Highway Patrol officers and Caltrans workers Thursday near a freeway in Los Alamitos, authorities said.
As officers arrived to assist Caltrans workers for maintenance near the southbound Katella Avenue on-ramp to the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway , a man fired shots at them from a tent under some brush about 9:20 a.m., CHP Officer Todd Steaffens said.
It’s unclear how many shots the suspect fired or whether CHP officers returned fire.
Officer Duane Graham said one of the two officers was hurt, but didn’t say if the officer was shot.
“Two of our officers approached and made contact with a male pedestrian in the brush area and at that time an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Graham said.
The standoff was ongoing as of 12:30 p.m., but it was unclear whether the suspect was still in the area.
The freeway was briefly shut down in both directions, but all southbound lanes remained closed from
Carson Street to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
