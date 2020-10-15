LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers are set to hire Tyronne Lue as their next head coach, according to a report Thursday.
The 43-year-old Lue is finalizing a five-year deal with the team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lue was an assistant coach with the Clippers last season.
He was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016 to 2018, who along with superstar LeBron James lead them to three straight NBA Finals trips, the first of which in 2016 resulted in an NBA title.
The Clippers parted ways with longtime head coach Doc Rivers late last month.
The 59-year-old Rivers stepped down after the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, despite building a 3-1 series lead. Denver advanced to the Western Conference Finals but lost to the Lakers in five games.
Rivers had coached the team since 2013.