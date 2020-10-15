LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nike is suing Warren Lotas, a Los Angeles-based streetwear brand, over a shoe they say is “confusingly similar” to its famous Dunk sneaker.
In a trademark lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday night, Nike claims shoes from Warren Lotas are too similar to its Nike Dunk sneakers, which bear a design on the side that is too close to its famous swoosh.
“Warren Lotas only recently announced these sneakers, but there is already confusion in the marketplace regarding whether they are legitimate customizations or illegal fakes,” the complaint said. “Warren Lotas intentionally created the confusion, and he is attempting to capitalize on it, by, among other things, using Nike’s registered Dunk word mark, suing Nike’s registered Dunk trade dress, and using a mark that is confusingly similar to Nike’s famous Swoosh design to promote and sell his fakes.”
Nike is seeking damages and a stop to the sale and production of these sneakers. CBSLA has reached out to Warren Lotas for comment.
