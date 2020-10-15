LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro’s Little Tokyo/Arts District Station will permanently close on Oct. 24 as work begins on the Regional Connector Transit Project, authorities said Thursday.
Metro will start the 22-month phase of construction to build the “tunnel box” that will allow the Regional Connector to continue northbound to Azusa, connecting with the L Line, formerly known as the Gold Line, the transit agency said in a statement.
During construction, the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station will be permanently closed and demolished.
Service interruption of the L Line will be in place for 22 months, affecting rail service travel east starting at Union Station, Little Tokyo/Arts District and Pico/Aliso Stations.
A free bus shuttle, following the travel path of the L Line, will service the three affected stations in both directions.
The shuttle will have stops at Union Station Patsaouras Plaza, Little Tokyo, Arts District and Boyle Heights.
Services from Union Station to Azusa and from Pico/Aliso Station to East LA will continue on their normal schedules.
