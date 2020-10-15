SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for at least one suspect who shot and killed a man at a gas station in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred at 12:18 a.m. at a Chevron station located in the 6300 block of South Figueroa Street.
The victim died at the scene, Los Angeles police said. His name was not released.
The suspect remains at large.
There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it was gang-related. There was no immediate description of the suspect.
A few hours prior to the incident, LAPD officers shot and killed an armed man after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun at a South L.A. gas station located about four miles south of the second shooting.
It’s unclear if the two incidents are linked in any way.