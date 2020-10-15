BURBANK (CBSLA) — Residents or visitors of Burbank who continually flout the state’s mandate to wear face masks could face fines up to $500, starting Friday.
A statewide face mask mandate went into effect in June, and has become standard practice for those who want to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Face masks have been cited by public health officials as the easiest and most inexpensive way to stop the spread of the virus.
But Burbank city officials and the police department say they continue to get complaints that people are not wearing masks in popular areas like downtown Burbank, the Magnolia Park business district, in parks or on the Chandler Bikeway.
Starting Friday, Burbank will crack down on barefaced scofflaws. A first citation will carry a $100 fine and a second will cost $200. Any further violations of the ordinance will cost $500 each within a 12-month period, according to Burbank city officials.
Enforcement will focus on people on San Fernando Boulevard between Angeleno Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, except for those who are eating; those in line outdoors whether on public or private property; anyone on Chandler Bikeway, and public transit riders.
California’s face mask guidelines require that noses and mouths be covered when outside the home and when a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained.