By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBS PHILLY) — A third person tied to Joe Biden’s campaign has tested positive for the coronavirus as the Democratic presidential nominee will be in Philadelphia Thursday night to host a town hall.

The news comes as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, paused her in-person campaigning after finding out two others, one of her staffers and a crew member on her flight to Arizona last week, tested positive for the virus.

Both Biden and Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

