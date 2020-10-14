SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A male nurse who was arrested for sexually battery of a patient have more victims in the Santa Ana and Long Beach areas, police said Wednesday.
Gabriel Arce, 46, was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery, indecent exposure and elder abuse. A 73-year-old woman who was under Arce’s medical care, told police he had exposed and brushed himself against her hand as he was providing medical attention, according to Santa Ana police.
The woman, who was confined to a wheelchair, was not able to leave the situation, police said. A witness to the incident came forward and also provided a statement to police.
The woman was a patient at South Coast Post Acute Facility in Santa Ana, where Arce was a nurse and unit supervisor for more than a year. Police say Arce has worked at nursing facilities in Santa Ana and Long Beach since 2011.
Arce was taken into custody, but has been released after posting bail.
Santa Ana police detectives say Arce may have more victims. Anyone who may have information about Arce or believes they are a victim can call Detective Corona at (714) 245-8343.