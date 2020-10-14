'Leave A Legacy': Kobe Bryant Looks Over Champion Lakers In New Mid-City MuralThe painting features all 18 members of the championship team and their coach, but on the backs of their jerseys and on the signs of the fans in the background are messages of a movement.

Despite Ninth-Inning Rally, Dodgers Fall 8-7 To Braves In NLCS Game 2The Dodgers, who won their first five playoff games before dropping their second straight 8-7 Tuesday night, could be headed to 32 years and counting since their last championship.

Dodgers Scratch Clayton Kershaw From Game 2 Because Of Back SpasmsRight-hander Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw's place with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series to the Atlanta Braves.