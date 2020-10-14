LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to move ahead with a plan to create an unarmed crisis team that would respond to nonviolent 911 calls instead of L.A. police officers.

The council approved a series of measures recommended by the council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Police Reform that include creating a new classification for those city employees who would be dispatched to those nonviolent calls, and partnering with a nonprofit on a pilot program for the plan.

The question now is how the program would work. The motion calls for the unarmed teams to include mental health workers, homeless outreach workers, medical professionals and others.

Back in June, the council voted unanimously in favor of the motion to divert nonviolent calls away from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Last month, the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst released a report providing an overview of similar such unarmed response teams which are used in other cities, including Eugene, Ore.

“Today marks a seminal moment in our City’s history in our efforts to reimagine public safety,” said Council President Nury Martinez in a statement. “Through this unarmed response pilot for non-violent calls, we will help Angelenos get the mental health and other support services they need from trained professionals. We will also free up police officers to do the work they are trained to do. Ultimately, this will also allow us to provide our Black and Brown communities with the resources they deserve.”

In July, the council voted to slash the LAPD’s budget by $150 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The cuts were in response to the protests over police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd which forced cities across the country to reevaluate their policing procedures.