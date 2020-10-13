LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police investigators are offering a $50,000 reward for information about a deadly hit-and-run.
A dark-colored sedan traveling southbound on Topanga Canyon Boulevard from the 118 Freeway struck a man around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The driver fled the scene, leaving the man to die at the scene from his injuries, and now police are looking for the suspect.
Police have not yet publicly identified the victim but said he is in his early 60s.
In a press conference scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m, officials will provide an overview of the investigation along with any additional information.
The L.A. City Council in 2015 amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund that offers up to $50,000 to community members for information leading to the suspect’s conviction.
Anyone with information about the vehicle, driver, or collision is asked to contact Officer Curtis at (818) 644-8032, email: 41553@lapd.online, or Valley Traffic Division Watch Commander at (818) 644-8010.
During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 323-846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.