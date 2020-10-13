LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 790 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 283,750 cases and 6,790 deaths.
Health officials said the number of new cases and deaths reflected a reporting lag over the holiday weekend.
Of the new deaths reported, 11 people were over the age of 80, five were between the ages of 65 and 79 and two were between the ages of 50 and 64. Fifteen had underlying health conditions.
Health officials also reported a sharp decline in the number of healthcare workers testing positive for COVID-19 from 704 new cases reported for the week of July 4 to 368 new cases reported last week. There have been a total of 16,080 cases reported among healthcare workers and first responders in Los Angeles County and 99 deaths.
Nearly 70% of the cases were reported among women, though 55% of the COVID-19 related deaths occurred among men. Nurses account for the majority of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers.
As of Tuesday, there were 692 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, 27% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
With testing results available for more than 2,838,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.