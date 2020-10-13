LITTLE TOKYO (CBSLA) — The Little Tokyo Service Center has partnered with Southern California Gas Co. to deliver meals to seniors as part of the Little Tokyo Eats program.
Meals will be provided Wednesday to seniors living at the Little Tokyo Towers, a subsidized senior housing community for qualifying senior citizens.
SoCalGas donated $10,000 to assist with LTSC’s efforts in supporting local restaurants and residents.
Meals delivered through the program are purchased from local surrounding restaurants such as Kouraku, Mitsuru Sushi and Grill, Far Bar and more.
The program is dedicated to supporting local businesses and the senior community in Little Tokyo and the immediate Downtown Los Angeles area.
Keiro, a longtime partner engaged in improving the quality of life for Japanese seniors, has helped each meal be subsidized for seniors to lower their out-of-pocket costs to approximately $3.
All volunteers will adhere to COVID safety guidelines including maintaining six feet apart at all times while wearing gloves and masks.