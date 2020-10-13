ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — About 70 people were detained Tuesday when Anaheim police served a search warrant at a suspected gambling operation.
Police raided a shuttered storefront for an out-of-business hydroponics shop located at 1676 W. Lincoln Ave., Sgt. Shane Carringer said.
According to Carringer, around 30 people were detained and questioned outside the location and another 40 were detained in the back of the store where police suspected the gambling house was being operated.
Police initially found a “large amount of discarded drug paraphernalia and drugs” at the location, Carringer said.
“We expect to find numerous guns and weapons inside,” Carringer said.
Carringer said a “number of video gambling machines and devices” were found inside.
Illegal gambling operations are often “hotbeds of crime” in the neighborhood, he added.
