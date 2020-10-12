LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities continued the search Monday for a Woodland Hills woman who disappeared in Utah’s Zion National Park last week.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. The National Park Service, which is searching for Courtier with the Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office, says her intended travel plan was not known.

Can you help find a #missing person in #ZionNationalPark? #USParkRangers are seeking tips from the public to help locate Holly S. Courtier, who was last seen in the park on October 6, 2020 at about 1:30 p.m. Search underway.

Tips ☎️ 888-653-0009

Her daughter, Kailey Chambers, says Courtier lost her nannying job due to the pandemic and has been traveling the country, visiting national parks, in a converted van. Driving into the park is currently prohibited, so Chambers said her mother was last seen on a shuttle into the park.

“She was on a shuttle into the park around 1 p.m. and she never got back on her shuttle to come out of the park back into town,” Chambers said.

Chambers says her mother is an experienced hiker, has hiked alone before, and is familiar with Zion National Park. She says she and her mother visited the park together just a few months ago.

Courtier is described as being 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds, and may have been wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a black Patagonia Nano puff jacket, a dark tank top, gray Danner Trail hiking boots and an Osprey Blue multi-day pack. National Park Service officials say Courtier may also have a cream-colored Kuhl open-front hoodie, a Rumple Nanoloft puffy blanket and a camouflage double-size hammock.

If you have any information regarding this individual, contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at (888)653-0009.

Anyone with information about Courtier can contact the National Park Service ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.