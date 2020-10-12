LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people were in custody Monday night after a pursuit of a suspected stolen U-Haul truck ended in Long Beach.
The pursuit began in the Buena Park area at about 8:30 p.m. with California Highway Patrol officers giving chase on both freeways and surface streets in the Westminster, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Long Beach areas.
The driver then put what appeared to be a sun visor over the windshield before driving erratically and in circles at very slow speeds.
The front tires were almost completely gone after police deployed a spike strip. At one point, the driver slammed into a parked car, reversed and then continued driving away from police.
The pursuit finally ended at Scherer Park in Long Beach when the driver jumped a curb, drove onto the sidewalk and across a grassy area before the truck finally gave out.
Officers surrounded the vehicle and took two people into custody.