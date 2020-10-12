LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 881 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and two new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 282,982 cases and 6,773 deaths.
Health officials said the low number of new cases and deaths reported reflected a lag in new data from over the weekend.
Of the newly reported deaths, one person was between the ages of 65 and 79 and one person was between the ages of 50 and 64. Both had underlying health conditions.
Also on Monday, the department reported there were 693 COVID-19 patients hospitalized — 26% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Health officials also urged people who were in large-scale public gatherings over the weekend to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 14 days, isolate from others and get tested.
“Public Health encourages you to get tested if you have been in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or not keeping their distance,” the department said. “By finding out if you are positive, even if you have no symptoms yet, you can quickly take steps to prevent your family, friends or coworkers from becoming infected by you and get the medical care you need.”
With testing results available for more than 2,826,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.