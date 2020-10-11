BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Pro-Armenia rally was held on Sunday afternoon in Beverly Hills in response to the ongoing Armenia and Azerbaijan conflict.

The “Artsakh Under Attack: March for Victory” was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park and conclude at the Turkish Consulate.

Beverly Hills police said there might be road closures in the area through 7 p.m.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters in Armenia and Artsakh and the diaspora in L.A.,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “We welcome the ceasefire and it must be respected. We need our national leadership to step up and help bring peace to the region. Turkey must disengage.”

Los Angeles County is home to the nation’s largest Armenian diaspora, and the reported cease-fire agreement came after days of protests and demonstrations throughout the L.A. area to bring attention to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Some Azerbaijani leaders allege Armenia has broken the cease-fire agreement.

Nasimi Aghayev, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, said the following in a video statement sent to CBS2/KCAL9:

“Armenia has violated the cease-fire,” Aghayev said. “They just hit our second-largest city. It’s a war crime. Armenia must end this aggression and occupation against Azerbaijani people. We want peace but for peace, Armenia must withdraw its armed forces from Azerbaijan and allow 800,000 Azerbaijani civilians to return to their home.”

Tensions between the countries recently re-ignited and led to widespread protests and calls for peace.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is controlled by ethnic Armenians but rests in Azerbaijani territory. Azerbaijan has long expressed its intent to take control of the territory.

Both sides have accused the other of attacking civilians during the clash, which is possibly the most violent since Armenia and Azerbaijan’s 1994 cease-fire.

