By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a woman was taken into custody in connection with what appears to be an accidental shooting that killed a man in Northridge.

The incident unfolded in the backyard of a home in the 17500 block of Strathern Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the woman was handling a gun when it discharged and struck the 21-year-old man.

The man died at the scene. It remains unclear what the relationship was between the woman and the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.

