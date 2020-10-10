Comments
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a woman was taken into custody in connection with what appears to be an accidental shooting that killed a man in Northridge.
The incident unfolded in the backyard of a home in the 17500 block of Strathern Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the woman was handling a gun when it discharged and struck the 21-year-old man.
The man died at the scene. It remains unclear what the relationship was between the woman and the victim.
The incident remains under investigation.