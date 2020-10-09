LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Los Angeles firefighter, Baja California’s head prosecutor Hiram Sanchez said Friday.

“We were definitely excited that there were some advancements after seven weeks of waiting, which was, like, super hard because you don’t know if we should be mourning him or not,” Amaris Aguilar, the missing firefighter’s daughter said.

Frank Aguilar, 48, went missing in Mexico Aug. 20 during a trip to his condo near Rosarito. When concerned relatives went to check in on the 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department after not hearing from him, they found his condo in disarray — two vehicles and a laptop missing.

On Friday, investigators said Aguilar had a date with the female suspect in Rosarito and the suspects tried to kidnap him. Aguilar reportedly resisted the abduction and shots were fired in the scuffle.

“We completely hope that we find answers from these people, but we are disgusted in these people,” Bella Aguilar, the firefighters other daughter, said.

And while Aguilar has not yet been found, investigators said they did recover his blood at the scene.

“However, they didn’t say it was a lot,” Amaris said. “They said it was a couple of spots, so, to me, that’s a sign of hope, because it wasn’t an excessive amount according to them.”

Mexican authorities also said Aguilar’s credit cards have been used in different locations in Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada. The man and the woman, both in their 20s, were in custody and scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

“They haven’t said where my dad is yet, they’re not saying a lot right now,” Bella said. “We will not stop until we find out where you are. We will not rest.

“The only thing on our mind is figuring out where to find you, what to do next, how to act and we will not stop,” she continued. “We are fighting just like you taught us.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for Aguilar. Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.