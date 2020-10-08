LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It took just under an hour for firefighters to contain a fire which broke out a public library in Pacific Palisades Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at 7:10 a.m. at the Palisades Branch Library at 861 N. Alma Real.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.
Firefighters were able to protect “nearly all” the library’s books from water and smoke damage while battling the flames, the fire department said.
The fire was knocked down by 24 firefighters in 58 minutes. The blaze is believed to have sparked in the attic, LAFD reports.
There was no word on a cause for the fire or the extent of the damage to the building itself. There were no injuries. The blaze did set of the building’s sprinklers.
The library is part of the L.A. Public Library system. All libraries have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some are open only for patrons to pickup holds or make returns. It’s unclear if any employees were inside when the fire occurred.