VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A Victorville man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child may have more victims because he has lived in several Southern California and in the state of Washington, according to police.
Israel Hernandez Carballo, 64, is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Thursday on several counts of sexual assault and abuse of a minor. He is being held on $700,000 bail.
Victorville police began investigating Carballo on Sept. 27, when a 22-year-old woman came forward to report he sexually abused her, starting when she was 6 years old. She told police the abuse continued for about eight years, while she lived with the Carballo.
Carballo was detained at his home on Sept. 29, and subsequently arrested.
Investigators say they interviewed multiple people and determined Carballo may have committed similar crimes prior to this case. Carballo has lived in the state of Washington, Montclair, Fontana and Victorville, police said.
Anyone with information about Carballo or believes they might be a victim can contact Detective C. Crosswhite or Deputy C. DeKeyrel at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001.