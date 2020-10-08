ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — With many still struggling to find solid employment during the pandemic, the Orange County Virtual Job Fair is hoping to help.
“We have employment in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, as well as professional and business,” said Carma Lacy, Orange County director of workforce development.
The job fair will be on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers said they expect at least 75 employers to participate, in a range of industries.
Registration is free and open to all.
“We are striving to make sure that we create every opportunity possible to connect job seekers and businesses to help strengthen the economic conditions in Orange County,” Lacy said.
The O.C. One Stop Center has videos and workshops available to help prepare for the job fair. Job seekers can also register within the online center and view the list of employers who will be participating.