LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver going the wrong-way on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood early Thursday morning was killed in a violent wreck which also sent a second person to the hospital.
The driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Hollywood Boulevard at about 1 a.m. when his BMW slammed into another vehicle, California Highway Patrol reports.
The driver was trapped in his car and died at the scene. Los Angeles Fire Department crews had to extricate his body from the mangled wreckage.
A person in the second car that was hit was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The northbound side of the freeway was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.