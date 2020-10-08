PASADENA (CBSLA) — To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Dog Haus is giving away free hot dogs and is launching a special 10 Days of Deals celebration.

To kick off the celebration, all current Dog Haus app users will receive a free Haus Dog on Oct. 11.

App users can redeem this offer in-restaurant with app scan, or via pickup or delivery using the Dog Haus app through Oct. 20. Anyone who downloads the app before Oct. 20 will be able to receive the reward.

Guests with the celebratory reward will get to enjoy a free Haus Dog from a selection of Dog Haus’ seven signature hot dog creations, featuring all-beef handcrafted dogs with premium toppings, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian Rolls.

Participating Dog Haus locations will offer the following deals from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30:

Oct. 21 – Free Kids Meal with purchase of Haus item.

Oct. 22 – Free Cheese Tots or Fries with purchase of Haus item.

Oct. 23 – Free Sliced Sausage with purchase of Draft Beer.

Oct. 24 – Free Love Boat with purchase of Haus item.

Oct. 25 – Free Haus Chili (6oz.) with purchase of Haus item.

Oct. 26 – Free Tots or Regular Fries with purchase of Haus Chicken item.

Oct. 27 – Free Haus Burger with purchase of Haus Burger.

Oct. 28 – Free Kids Meal with purchase of Haus item.

Oct. 29 – Free Cheese Tots or Fries with purchase of Haus item.

Oct. 30 – Free Sliced Sausage with purchase of Draft Beer.

“It’s crazy to think that Hagop, Quasim and I founded Dog Haus 10 years ago; time really does fly when you’re having fun,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “

We are extremely thankful for Dog Haus’ loyal fans and customers. Their continued support combined with Dog Haus’ mission of providing fresh, quality food, in a clean, energetic environment, has blessed us with record growth across the U.S. So, this celebration isn’t only for Dog Haus, it’s for our guests as well. We are excited to celebrate our 10-year anniversary along with fans who love to be in the Dog Haus. Be sure to mark your calendars, download the Dog Haus app, and get ready to party with a Haus Dog in-hand.”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com.