LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have teamed up with the Muslim Coalition for America to help provide face masks to unhoused residents of Los Angeles County.
“This is just a necessity,” Naomi Rodriguez, Dodgers vice president of external affairs and communications, said. “A basic need during this pandemic is a mask. Every person should have access to a mask.”
MCA plans to deliver more than 100,000 masks to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and other organizations that work with unhoused populations. On Thursday, the group dropped off masks at a Safe Place for Youth — a youth center in Venice.
“This is a deserving population,” Omar Qudrat, founder of MCA, said. “Everyone deserves to have a chance at being safe.”
Back in June, MCA started a COVID-19 relief task force to help the state’s most vulnerable populations gain access to personal protective equipment. The group’s next event is scheduled for Friday from 4:30-5 p.m. at the Hollywood Food Coalition.