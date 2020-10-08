SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police are looking for two men caught on camera throwing what appear to be rocks or similar objects at a Santa Ana church – including during a Sunday morning service.

The incidents occurred on Aug. 23 and Oct. 5 at the Archangel Michael Coptic Church located at a4405 W. Edinger Avenue, according to Santa Ana police.

Parishioners who were at the church around 8 a.m. on Aug. 23 say they heard several loud “bangs” against the south wall during an outside mass held near the church’s entrance.

Police say a male suspect was seen walking on Edinger past several parishioners.

Video surveillance footage shows the suspect throwing what police say may be rocks or pieces of concrete and shattering the church’s glass doors and window.

According to investigators, a second man approached the church just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 5.

The church’s surveillance camera captured the masked suspect stop on the south side of the church, retrieve several solid objects, and throw them at the church’s glass doors. He then fled east on Edinger.

Investigators say despite video footage showing apparent vandalism against the church building, currently “there is no indication that these two separate incidents are hate crimes.”

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Wilson at (714) 245-8551 or RashadWilson@santa-ana.org.