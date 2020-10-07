LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign will hold its annual festival virtually this year, it announced Wednesday.
The festival, called “P-22’s Wildlife Wonderland,” honors P-22, the mountain lion that lives in Griffith Park and was photographed walking at night near the Hollywood sign.
A custom virtual platform has been created for people to safely attend the free event from their homes on Oct. 24.
Open to anyone in the world, the event will allow participants to create their own wildlife avatar and use it to help a virtual version of the famous mountain lion safely cross the 101 freeway and beyond, organizers said.
Biologists suspect the lion has actually already crossed both the 405 and 101 freeways.
The event will also feature a performance by the Grammy-nominated Black Pumas and appearances by John “Griff” Griffith of Animal Planet’s “Wild Jobs” show, actress Julia Butters of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, along with hundreds of exhibits, a kids’ activity area, virtual walks and wildlife art lessons.
Last year’s P-22 Day Festival in Griffith Park drew more than 8,000 people, according to organizers.
