BURBANK (CBSLA) — Police need help Wednesday finding an urn, containing the ashes of a theft victim’s mother, after it was stolen from a car in Burbank.
The urn was among several items stolen from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Sarah Street Tuesday just after noon, according to Burbank police.
The urn is red and has been inscribed with the name “Anita Sue Fowler.” Burbank police say they need help finding the urn so it can be returned to the family.
Anyone with information about the theft or knows the whereabouts of the urn can call the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3000, or the nearest law enforcement agency, with the Burbank Police report number 20-6855.