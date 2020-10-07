POMONA (CBSLA) — A man who allegedly drove drunk and crashed his vehicle into a Pomona home, killing a woman inside, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony charge.
Carmelino Oliver Martinez Ordonez, 33, of Pomona, was previously charged with one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the Sept. 17 crash that killed Yolanda Bozonier.
According to authorities, the vehicle crashed into the home at Hamilton Boulevard and Colony Drive and trapped the 59-year-old woman for about 20 minutes before she was declared dead at the scene.
“The driver was traveling southbound on Hamilton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when (he) lost control and collided into a house,” a Pomona Police Department statement said.
The department also said in that statement that it appeared alcohol was a factor in the collision.
Ordonez was arrested by Pomona police shortly after the crash and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.
