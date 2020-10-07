LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday released shocking new bodycam video of a brazen and violent attack at the Harbor Community Police Station in San Pedro last month in which a man wrestled a gun away from an officer and then opened fire with it.

The attack occurred at around 10 p.m. on the night of Sept. 26 at the police station located 2175 John S Gibson Blvd.

The LAPD Wednesday released bodycam video of the attack and the subsequent arrest of the suspect, 29-year-old Jose Cerpa Guzman.

On the night of the incident, surveillance and bodycam video shows Guzman park a pickup truck outside the station and then somehow enter the lobby, where he’s met by a desk officer.

After a brief exchange, Guzman appears to exit, then immediately returns and begins to attack the officer, punching him and then wrestling him to the ground.

The video shows Guzman grabbing the gun out of the officer’s holster and then repeatedly pistol-whipping him with it in the head. Guzman then stands up, and with the gun still pointed at the officer who’s lying bleeding on the ground, Guzman begins to back away.

At that point, the station’s watch commander comes running into the lobby.

“He got my gun,” the officer yells to her, at which point several gunshots are heard.

Police said that Guzman fired on the two officers, prompting the watch commander to return fire. Neither Guzman nor the officers were struck, police said.

Guzman ran out and sped away in his pickup truck, but was caught after a pursuit which ended at Pacific Avenue and 17th Street in Long Beach. The bodycam video shows him being taken into custody.

Guzman was charged with two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The officer’s loaded 9mm Berretta pistol was found in Guzman’s truck, police said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore later said that a door had possibly been left propped open at the station, which may have been how Guzman got inside despite coronavirus protocols.

The injured officer was treated at UCLA Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

Viewer discretion advised. This video may be disturbing for some viewers.