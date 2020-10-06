LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Valerie Bertinelli took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share a touching message to her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen.
The actress and television personality shared an image of herself with Van Halen and their son Wolf with a caption saying, “40 years ago you changed my life forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.”
— Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 6, 2020
She continued, “Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments.”
“I will see you in our next life my love,” she wrote.
Van Halen and Bertinelli were married for 16 years before getting divorced in 2007.
Van Halen, who grew up in Pasadena, died at age 65 Tuesday following a long battle with cancer.