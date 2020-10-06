LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Schools can apply starting on Tuesday for a waiver that allows them to resume in-person classes for Pre-K through second-grade students.
Up to 30 schools per week can receive waivers and schools with the highest number of students who depend on school-provided lunches will be prioritized.
“All students are entitled to a free and appropriate education. For many of our students most at risk, distance learning is neither free nor appropriate,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger said last week. “It is critical that we begin the process of reopening our schools at limited capacity (and) slowly bring students, teachers and staff back to campus.”
Approval from parents, teachers, staff and the public health officer is required for the waiver to take effect.