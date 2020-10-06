NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The CEO of Haliburton International Foods in Ontario has been charged with engaging in prostitution with two teenage girls.

Ian Charles Schenkel, 59, of Newport Beach, was charged Tuesday with six felony counts of unlawful sex with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution of a minor involving two girls, ages 15 and 16. A 22-year-old Huntington Beach woman, Amanda Emilia Perez, has also been charged with pimping and pandering for arranging to bring the underage girls to him for sex, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Newport Beach police began investigating Schenkel in October of last year when a man reported his teenage daughter had inappropriate sexual contact with him, according to District Attorney’s officials. The girl told police Perez would take her to meet men, including Schenkel, who would pay her to have sex and Perez would take a cut of the money, prosecutors said.

Perez is also accused of taking a second teenage girl to Schenkel and also taking a cut of the money she was paid to have sex with him, according to prosecutors.

Schenkel has been arrested and released after posting $100,000 bail. Prosecutors say he also has an open DUI case from November 2019 and an open case for hit-and-run driving on a suspended license from January.

Perez has also been arrested and released after posting $70,000 bail.

If Schenkel is convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison and 728 days in county jail. Perez faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and eight months in state prison if she is similarly convicted on all charges.

Anyone with information about additional potential victims can call Newport Beach police at (949) 644-3790.