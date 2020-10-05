WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Activists marched Monday night in the Westlake District calling for justice for a transgender woman who was attacked Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Daniela Hernandez was stabbed at about 9 p.m. at MacArthur Park on Wilshire Boulevard, just east of South Park View Street.

Hernandez was taken to an area hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

“This attack continues the cycle of violence that has occurred in the year 2020 alone, with over 27 murders of transgender people, especially Black trans women and trans women of color,” a statement from the TransLatin@ Coalition said. “We are filled with relief and happy that Daniela is still with us today, but outraged with the lack of respect for trans lives.”

According to the statement, Hernandez was walking down the street when she was attacked by a group of people who were making “gay slurs” during the attack.

“It is unbelievable that there is no compassion for members of our community in the midst of this global pandemic,” Bamby Salcedo, coalition president and chief executive, said. “I do not get why people continue to have this kind of hate towards our community, being that our community is one of the hardest hit from this pandemic. Transphobia is (rampant) towards our sisters and we need to stop it now!”

LAPD said it was investigating the attack as a hate crime.