WASHINGTON (CBS News) — While he continues to receive treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump made a surprise trip out of the hospital on Sunday evening to greet well-wishers who have flocked to the medical facility, a move that came amid questions about the severity of his illness and the risk of infection to those around him.

Riding in the back of a black SUV and donning a mask, Mr. Trump was seen waving to his supporters during the brief jaunt, which he teased as a “little surprise” in a video on Twitter before departing the Maryland hospital.

The president’s drive-by came hours after his medical team attempted to clear up confusion about his condition after providing limited — and conflicting — information Saturday. While his doctors said the president could be discharged for continued treatment at the White House as early as Monday, questions remain as to the severity of Mr. Trump’s health status, as his doctors revealed he was given a dose of dexamethasone, a steroid, on Saturday after two episodes in which his oxygen levels dropped.

