LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas on Monday joined Mayor Eric Garcetti in endorsing George Gascón in the race for Los Angeles County district attorney.

Ridley-Thomas tweeted the following message in support of the former LAPD officer and former San Francisco DA:

“Our values and priorities are aligned when it comes to ending mass incarceration, investing in diversion, re-entry and real mental health solutions for the homeless. I urge you to support him too.”

He is the only one of the five L.A. County supervisors who did not endorse Lacey in the March primary.

A day earlier, Mayor Garcetti announced he was withdrawing his support of incumbent D.A. Jackie Lacey, who is running for her third term, and called Gascón “a leader who I have known and trusted for nearly twenty years who can meet this moment.”

Garcetti said he is “proud to endorse” Gascón for the role, months after he initially gave his endorsement to Lacey before Gascón entered the race.

The reversal of the mayor’s support for Lacey comes after protests against brutality and a push for change in leadership in L.A. County.

Critics of Lacey accuse her of not being tough enough on prosecuting police officers who shoot civilians, while Lacey maintains that she’s “always seeking justice.”

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is the largest prosecutor’s office in the country.

Gascón served as San Francisco’s D.A. for eight years and also worked in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Along with the recent local endorsements, he has also gotten support from Democratic Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Lacey is at the top of the list of endorsements released on Monday from prosecutors within the Association of Deputy District Attorneys.

