MALIBU (CBSLA) – A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu late Sunday night.
The collision occurred on the PCH at Las Flores Canyon Road at around 10:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect fled the scene.
The victim died. His name was not immediately released.
A car possibly used in the crime was later found abandoned, the sheriff’s department said.
It’s unclear if the victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit.