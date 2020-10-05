LIVE UPDATES:Trump Remains Hospitalized Monday, White House Press Secretary McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19
By CBSLA Staff
MALIBU

MALIBU (CBSLA) – A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu late Sunday night.

The collision occurred on the PCH at Las Flores Canyon Road at around 10:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim died. His name was not immediately released.

A car possibly used in the crime was later found abandoned, the sheriff’s department said.

It’s unclear if the victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit.

