NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Orange County philanthropist Sue Gross has donated $5 million to Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian that will be used to expand the scope of services at the Hoag Breast Center in Newport Beach.

“Many women I have known have bravely faced breast cancer, including my mother and two sisters. I’m proud to be able to make this gift in all of their honors,” Gross said in announcing the donation from the Sue J. Gross Foundation.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and my wish is that this contribution will serve as a beacon of hope for all women battling this disease, and also as a reminder that we can never stop advancing the treatments available and the search to finally find a cure,” she said.

The center located within the Women’s Health Institute at Hoag will be renamed the Sue J. Gross Comprehensive Breast Center as a thank you to the generous donor.

“Just when we thought Sue Gross could not possibly be any kinder or more generous, she once again proves us wrong,” said Flynn A. Andrizzi, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation. “Her compassion and concern for the health and well-being of women is remarkable. This latest gift will enable us to continue our pioneering care in breast cancer and our ongoing quest to once and for all help discover a cure for a disease that impacts the lives of millions of women around the world.”

Last month, Gross’ foundation gave $1 million to Hoag’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center, which the billionaire philanthropist credits with saving the life of her brother-in-law.

As a token of appreciation, Hoag renamed the Sally & Joseph Warpinski Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center in honor of Sue Gross’ sister and brother-in-law.

Past gifts from the Gross family include a $20 million donation to fund comprehensive women’s services at Hoag, which renamed its women’s health care facility the Sue & Bill Gross Women’s Pavilion; and funding of the Gross Family Foundation Endowed Chair in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)