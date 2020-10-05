HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized Monday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle in Hawthorne.
Police asked for the public’s help to identify the driver involved in the crash, which happened at about 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Doty and Rosecrans avenues.
Investigators say the teen had just started riding his bike north across Rosecrans, in a marked crosswalk along Doty Avenue, when a car going east in the left lane of eastbound Rosecrans hit him at a high rate of speed. The boy suffered a major head injury and taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
The driver did not stop. The vehicle was described as a white four-door Toyota, possibly a Camry. Police, who released an image of the suspect vehicle from a nearby security camera, say it likely has extensive front-end and front windshield damage.
Anyone with information about the identity or the whereabouts of the driver or the vehicle can call 911 or the Hawthorne Police Department at (310) 349-2700.
